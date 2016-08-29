Talented Izzy thrilled by stage experience

UPCOMING artist Izzy Bizu said performing at Victorious was on the same level as Glastonbury.

The 22-year-old is one of the UK’s rising music stars and has been supported by iconic names such as Annie Mac and Trevor Nelson.

Izzy, who releases her debut album A Moment Of Madness next week, made her first appearance at Victorious on the Castle Stage on Saturday and was stunned by the crowd.

She said: ‘I really enjoyed being up there on stage. It was a really chilled performance, a little bit like at Glastonbury earlier in the year.

‘I was so surprised when people started singing along to White Tiger - it was really cool that they knew the words and it was unexpected.

‘I’ve been working on my album since I was 17. It’s really about the things I’ve gone through and I sing about things such as falling in love for the first time.

‘I maybe going on tour in America with the BBC afterwards if things go to plan.’