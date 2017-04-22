The Glenn Miller Orchestra is In The Mood for New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Back in the late 1930s–early ‘40s, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra packed the dance halls in the States.

The band enjoyed a string of hits like In the Mood, Tuxedo Junction and Chattanooga Choo Choo – songs and melodies that have stood the test of time.

But at the end of a UK tour, on December 15, 1944, Glenn boarded a single engine C-64 Norseman aircraft to travel to Paris where he was to make arrangements for a Christmas broadcast. Tragically, the plane never reached France and was never found.

The current UK band was put together in 1988 by legendary musical entertainer Ray McVay. McVay, previously best known as musical director for the original Come Dancing series on BBC, approached the offices of the Glenn Miller estate seeking an arrangement to operate a Glenn Miller Orchestra in the UK.

Since then, this great orchestra has built itself into something of an institution as it tours the UK as well as satisfying a demand for Miller’s music in Europe, Asia and South America.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

Sunday, April 23

newtheatreroyal.com