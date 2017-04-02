The Moonlandingz touch down at The Wedgewood Rooms

They began as a fictional band from a fictional town featured on the Eccentronic Research Council’s 2015 concept album Johnny Rocket, Narcissist And Music Machine… I’m Your Biggest Fan.

Now, The Moonlandingz have lurched, sticky and bleeding, into the real world to release their debut, Interplanetary Class Classics – a feast of swirling juddering synths, wailing guitars and motorik stomp.

The Moonlandingz is ERC’s Adrian Flanagan and Dean Honer in cahoots with Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi (aka frontman Johnny Rocket) and Saul Adamczewski. They recorded the album with Sean Lennon at his studio in upstate New York.

Says Adrian: ‘It’s a celebration of the outsider, the depressed, the sexually inept, the disenfranchised, the politically unengaged or undecided, the bullied, the lonely, those people at point break. And we really do seem to be reaching those very people who are looking for that voice in the dark, for that wonky discotheque that will relight the fire in their soul.’

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Monday, April 3

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk