The Racketeers and Archive 45 play benefit gig at The Wedgewood Rooms for injured music fan

Pompey’s music scene is pulling together this evening with a fundraising gig for regular gig-goer and music fan Andy Reeves.

Cyclist Andy was in a collision with a car in an accident on Fratton Bridge on June 1. The injuries put him in a coma and he was kept in the region’s specialist neurological unit at Southampton for five weeks. Now at St James’ Hospital back in Portsmouth, he faces a long road to recovery.

Portsmouth’s own seven-piece soul-ska act The Racketeers and punk-rock veterans Archive 45 are playing the benefit gig along with DJs Rob Moore and Jason Webster.

Andy’s friend Malcolm Ball helped put on the gig, and says: ‘Andy was a regular at the Wedge – he’s always liked his music as long as I’ve known him.

‘With the help of a few others, particularly Mark from The Racketeers and Geoff Priestley at the Wedge, we’ve managed to pull this together.’

Andy has a long-term partner and young daughter, and with him unable to work for the foreseeable future, the money raised will go towards helping secure their future.

Malcolm adds: ‘Without his income, it’s a major blow to their circumstances. We need as many people as possible to come along and support them.’

Doors open 8pm tonight. Tickets £10. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk