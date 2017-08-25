Search

The Victorious Festival’s very own house band are at it again...

The Southsea Alternative Choir at Southsea Cafe, August 2017. Picture by Paul Windsor.
Kassassin Street at the Wedgewood Room. s Picture: Paul Windsor

It’s time to Do Or Die for the return of Kassassin Street at Victorious Festival

They’ve played every Victorious so far, and can probably lay claim to being the event’s house band.

The eight-piece Southsea Alternative Choir will be belting out indie and pop classics from the past 50 years in their six sets across the festival’s weekend.

Originally formed in 2010 by a group of like-minded musician pals to help raise money for a friend’s son with cerebral palsy, they’ve raised thousands for various charities over the years. Their supporters will be rattling the buckets wherever they play.

Co-vocalist Jim Lines says: ‘It’s been tricky the last couple of years, we have had to reduce our activity. About three years ago we were playing loads – I think a highlight was playing the mainstage at Common People to 15,000 people before De La Soul, who are heroes of ours.

‘But we’re a bunch of guys in our 30s, we’ve got young families and other responsibilities, so it’s difficult to get everyone together these days.

‘As a result we’ve reluctantly decided just to do the Christmas shows and Victorious.’

This year they’re raising cash for Enable Ability, a Portsmouth charity that provides friendship and support for disabled people and their families.

They played a sell-out warm-up gig at Southsea Cafe last week, of which Jim says: ‘There was a great atmosphere – it was good to be playing again.’

Southsea Alternative Choir

August 26 & 27, various times and stages