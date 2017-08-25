The Victorious Festival’s very own house band are at it again...

They’ve played every Victorious so far, and can probably lay claim to being the event’s house band.

The eight-piece Southsea Alternative Choir will be belting out indie and pop classics from the past 50 years in their six sets across the festival’s weekend.

Originally formed in 2010 by a group of like-minded musician pals to help raise money for a friend’s son with cerebral palsy, they’ve raised thousands for various charities over the years. Their supporters will be rattling the buckets wherever they play.

Co-vocalist Jim Lines says: ‘It’s been tricky the last couple of years, we have had to reduce our activity. About three years ago we were playing loads – I think a highlight was playing the mainstage at Common People to 15,000 people before De La Soul, who are heroes of ours.

‘But we’re a bunch of guys in our 30s, we’ve got young families and other responsibilities, so it’s difficult to get everyone together these days.

‘As a result we’ve reluctantly decided just to do the Christmas shows and Victorious.’

This year they’re raising cash for Enable Ability, a Portsmouth charity that provides friendship and support for disabled people and their families.

They played a sell-out warm-up gig at Southsea Cafe last week, of which Jim says: ‘There was a great atmosphere – it was good to be playing again.’

August 26 & 27, various times and stages