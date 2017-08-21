The view is glorious as we head to Victorious!

Have your say

WORK is pressing ahead with putting together the Victorious Festival site.

As can be seen in this stunning sunset shot by Ryan Atfield, the main stages are well advanced, and much of the infrastructure is approaching completion.

The festival starts on a Friday for the first time this year, when indie stalwarts The Charlatans play before ska legends Madness headline the opening night.

Festival co-director Andy Marsh said: ‘It’s all going really well – touch wood.

‘And the weather’s been okay, which makes things much easier and there’s a much more relaxed atmosphere than there has been in previous years at this stage.

‘We seem to be more ahead this year than we were at this point last year.’

He added that contrary to some reports on social media, tickets are still available.

‘Tickets are flying out now, but they are still on sale.

‘We would urge people to buy from the official websites, and not from some bloke down the pub, or certain resale sites I won’t name at well over face value, because you might not get in. We just want everyone to come along and have a good time.’

The city council has announced a raft of road closures during the festival.

People are being warned to expect delays on roads in the area throughout the festival’s duration.

The following closures are in place from 6am Friday to 8am Monday, August 28:

n Clarence Esplanade. From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park).

n Avenue De Caen. In its entirety.

Road closures from 11pm to 11.59pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

n Clarence Parade. From the junction of Serpentine Way, west to the junction of Lennox Road South.

n Palmerston Road. Closed to southbound traffic from its junction of Villiers Road to its junction of Clarence Parade.

n Lennox Road South. Closed to southbound traffic from its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction of Clarence Parade.

There will be other temporary closures in place at the end of each night to allow a smooth flow of outbound traffic.