THIS WEEK IN 1983: Rocking the night away with the king

retro sept 2017 Chuck Berry - Chuck Berry on stage at Portsmouth Guildhall
A rock ’n’ roll fan said it all in five simple words: ‘He is still the king.’

Chuck Berry, the evergreen, everlasting superstar, graced Portsmouth with his presence and left everyone convinced he had no rival.

All doubts that perhaps age had caught up with the great man, that perhaps his mean guitar had softened, were dispelled in 70 minutes of sheer magic.

Two thousand fans at Portsmouth Guildhall could not be wrong as they rocked, jigged, clambered over seats and sang along with one of the living legends of rock music.

Fans had descended on the city from all over the south – some had even crossed water to be there.

They spoke as one of the man who first conquered Britain in 1964 and who was still doing it 20 years on.

‘Sheer magic,’ said Mick Harvey, of Highbury Grove, Cosham, who had last seen Berry 19 years previously. ‘He is still the king. There’s no doubt about that.’

‘He’s got even more stage presence than he used to have and that’s saying something,’ added 40-year-old fan Dave Quinton, of Lichfield Road, Copnor.