Thousands enjoy musical trip back to the ’90s

Thousands packed Castle Field at the Rhythm Of The '90s gig

Crowds enjoy Rhythm of the 90s

WATCH: Extended highlights of Rhythm of the 90s

Thousands of people gathered in the sun for a nostalgic musical journey back to the 1990s.

People of all ages descended on Castle Field, Southsea, to enjoy popular act Rhythm Of The 90s.

Revellers enjoying the sun and the music

Previously, the group had performed at Southsea Bandstand for their gig, but organiser Nick Courtney wanted to do something bigger last Sunday.

He said: ‘The crowd were incredible. Everyone was dancing and having a good time.

‘There were kids dancing on their parents’ shoulders and people who grew up with these songs joining in. Rhythm Of The 90s always get a good response.’

He added: ‘We wanted to hold this event on Castle Field to have more space for people and make it safer.’

Feeling the beat at Rhythm Of The '90,s Castle Fiedl, Southsea

Pictures: Jamie Skey and Graham George

Part of the huge crowd lapping up the sun and the music

Rhythm of the '90s

Rhythm of the '90, Castle Field, Southsea

Rhythm of the 90s

