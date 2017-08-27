Thousands flock for top tunes at final day of Victorious Festival

Have your say

GOOD music and good times are the order of the day at Southsea, where thousands of music fans have flocked to the sixth Victorious Festival.

Now in its final day, the fixture has drawn tens of thousands of music lovers from across the country for its outing this year.

Kick-starting on Friday night, the annual event rocked into 2017 as Camden ska outfit Madness serenaded revellers at the Castle Stage.

No less impressive was Saturday night’s line-up, with Stereophonics, Jake Bugg, Rita Ora and Feeder all performing to scores of adoring fans.

Today, festivalgoers are basking in glorious sunshine ahead of an evening of top-notch tunes.

Elbow, Franz Ferdinand, Slaves and Olly Murs are all set to put on headline shows before time is called on what many have labelled the ‘biggest and best’ Victorious yet.

Deniz Beck and Rory Sheen first ventured to the festival on Friday, from their Southsea flat - just minutes away.

Ms Beck said: ‘The festival has been amazing. It makes me extremely proud to be a Southsea resident.’

This high praise was echoed by Rory, who knew it would be a good weekend the moment Madness walked out on Friday.

He said: ‘For Madness on Friday, we were two people back from the front of the stage. They were incredible, class performers and I thought “this is a great start”.

‘The very next day, Stereophonics just blew me away. They are top musicians and they seem to just get better with age.’

Travelling to the festival from further afield were Louisa Wren and Roy Simpson, from Croydon.

Having boogied to the Rhythm of the 90s’ set this afternoon, the pair were in great spirits.

Louisa said: ‘I’ve been jumping around to The Prodigy and having a whale of a time.

‘Everyone is so smiley - having a wonderful time. I’m having a competition with Roy at the moment to see who can get most high-fives.

‘I’m winning, I’ve got over 300!’

Roy added: ‘Really looking forward to Franz Ferdinand tonight. Elbow not so much, I have to say!

‘We’re all set for a cracking night though. Bring it on.’