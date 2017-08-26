Thousands of music fans flock to Southsea for sixth Victorious Festival’s first full day

Have your say

THOUSANDS of people turned out in the glorious sunshine to attend Victorious festival today.

And there is one band that festival-goers seem to be most excited to see – Stereophonics.

The McNerney family at Victorious Festival

Sharon McNerney, 47 from Fareham said: ‘This is the first festival I have been to and I am most looking forward to Stereophonics because I just love them.’

Her sister Caroline, 36, said: ‘We got here at 11:30am and we have seen Frank Turner, The Bog Rolling Stones and Echobelly.

‘I would say Echobelly has been the best so far.’

People have come from all over the country including a couple from Reading, who decided to travel to Portsmouth to see Stereophonics despite their home city having a festival this weekend.

Faye Brown, originally from Liverpool, brought down her mother, Moira Gaskell.

Faye, 41, said: ‘ It is really great and has been fantastic.

‘I’m excited to see Maximo Park as we saw them years ago and they were so good.’

Moira said: ‘It is a lovely festival and the weather is fantastic.’