Thumbs up as Guildhall announces new patron

LEVEL 42 frontman Mark King has been announced as the first ever patron of Portsmouth Cultural Trust, the charity that runs Portsmouth Guildhall.

Mark, who grew up on and still has a home on the Isle of Wight, played at the venue with his band in October last year when he was inducted into the trust’s Wall of Fame.

Lorraine Pink, director of fundraising at the Guildhall, said: ‘We are delighted and honoured to have Mark King as our first ever patron.

‘Not only is he an incredibly talented musician, he’s also one of the nicest, down-to-earth people you are ever likely to meet. Mark’s support will be key in helping us raise awareness of what we do.

‘As a charity we depend on the generosity of our many donors to help secure our future. Every gift, no matter the size, enables us to continue to bring the joy of music to people of all ages across the region and beyond and we look forward to working with Mark.’

Mark added: ‘I am thrilled to become a patron of the Portsmouth Guildhall. Music venues like the Guildhall are the lifeblood of the live music industry and we have to ensure they continue to thrive. I’m looking forward to getting involved and helping where I can.’

The charity has been running the Guildhall since 2011. It also provides a wide range of music-based activities for all ages, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, either free of charge or at a reduced price.