UPDATE: Victorious Festival: Anticipation builds for Noel Gallagher

Anticipation is building at Victorious Festival for global icon Noel Gallagher’s closing performance tonight

Despite the strong winds and rain earlier, spirits remained high at the packed-out Southsea Common site.

Crowds, which seemed larger than yesterday, have been entertained this evening by performances from Ash, Echo & The Bunnymen and Wolfmother.

Steph Partoor made the journey from Exeter this weekend. It’s her first time at Victorious and she was surprised by the scale of the festival.

She said: ‘It’s so much bigger than I expected. The atmosphere is great and the variety of music on offer is incredible.’

But the biggest excitement is for tonight’s headliners - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and DJ and producer Mark Ronson.

For diehard Oasis fan Gillian Harper, tonight’s performance will be the 16th time she’s seen Noel live.

The 60-year-old from Winchester said: ‘I don’t need to worry about his performance because I know it will be good. He’s amazing and a musical legend.’

Earlier today Will Young and Space took to the Common Stage and the crowds enjoyed their sets.

Ellie and Steve Lumber have travelled from Poole and have attended some of the UK’s biggest festivals including V Festival and the Isle Of Wight.

Steve said: ‘We got our tickets in April and we’re really enjoying ourselves. The festival is excellent value for money considering the acts that are on.’

Ellie said of Space: ‘They were a real blast from the past and we were really impressed.’

She added: ‘I can’t wait to see Noel Gallagher. I’ve seen him before and he’s immense.’

Nick and Kate Turner travelled from Clanfield to the event. Nick said: ‘We were a bit disappointed Will Young didn’t sing Evergreen. We’re also in a dilemma over whether to see Noel Gallagher or Mark Ronson.’

Victorious crowds have already been wowed over the weekend by the Manic Street Preachers, Annie Mac and other stars such as Travis and Wretch 32.