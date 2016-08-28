UPDATE: Victorious Festival: Crowds enjoying the music on final day

WINDY conditions haven’t stopped tens of thousands of music-lovers having a blast at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common today.

Will Young and Space have both taken to the Common Stage and crowds have enjoyed their sets.

Ellie and Steve Lumber have travelled from Poole and have attended some of the UK’s biggest festivals including V Festival and the Isle Of Wight.

Steve said: ‘We got our tickets in April and we’re really enjoying ourselves. The festival is excellent value for money considering the acts that are on.’

Ellie said of Space: ‘They were a real blast from the past and we were really impressed.’

She added: ‘I can’t wait to see Noel Gallagher. I’ve seen him before and he’s immense.’

Nick and Kate Turner travelled from Clanfield to the event. Nick said: ‘We were a bit disappointed Will Young didn’t sing Evergreen. We’re also in a dilemma over whether to see Noel Gallagher or Mark Ronson.’

Victorious crowds have already been wowed over the weekend by the Manic Street Preachers, Annie Mac and other stars such as Travis and Wretch 32.

Tonight’s headline act is Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The former Oasis singer has sold out arenas across the world and played at festivals such as Coachella and Benicassim.

Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk was the biggest song of 2015 and he’ll close the night on the Castle Stage, with Wolfbrother and Ash playing earlier in the day.

The weather forecast isn’t perfect, but that hasn’t stopped the sell-out crowd losing themselves in the music.