UPDATE: Victorious Festival: Crowds set to be wowed by illustrious line-up on the final day

AFTER a hugely successful first day of Victorious, tens of thousands of music lovers have descended to Southsea Common for the final day of the Festival.

Crowds were wowed by the Manic Street Preachers, Annie Mac and multiple other illustrious stars such as Travis and Wretch 32 on Saturday.

Tonight’s headline act is no other than music icon Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The former Oasis singer has sold out arenas across the world and played at festivals such as Coachella and Benicassim.

He will no doubt produce another whirlwind performance and will likely perform several Oasis songs such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova - who knows, maybe he’ll bury any bad blood with brother Liam and bring him out on stage.

Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk was the biggest song of 2015 and he’ll close the night on the Castle Stage, with Wolfbrother and Ash playing earlier in the day.

The weather forecast isn’t perfect, but that hasn’t stop the a sell-out crowd losing themselves in the music.

Kicking off today’s line-up was Will Young, who performed chart-topping hits such as Evergreen and Leave Right Now.