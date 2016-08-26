Uptown Funk hitmaker Mark Ronson donates guitar to charity raffle taking place at Victorious Festival

SUPERSTAR DJ, producer and songwriter Mark Ronson has donated a signed guitar to be raffled at Victorious Festival for the Portsmouth charity Arms Around The Child.

Mark headlines the Castle stage on Sunday for one of the most hotly-anticipated sets of the festival – spinning old and new tunes from his highly acclaimed album Uptown Special, which spawned the monster hit Uptown Funk.

The guitar being raffled is similar to one pictured with the star and second prize is a pair of tickets to an intimate gig at The Savoy, in London late October this year.

The charity’s director Ellie Milner said: ‘Mark has been a great supporter of the work of Arms Around The Child for several years – he’s such a cool dude.

‘He’s hosted our big fundraiser for us twice, The Other Ball – one in New York in 2013 and in London in 2014 –and he’s up for doing it again.

‘When he was out in India recently he visited one of the sites funded by the charity in Pune, so he’s seen first-hand what we do.

‘Doing something for us while he was here at Victorious was an obvious fit.’

Arms Around The Child looks after children living in extreme adversity who are orphaned, affected by HIV/Aids, abused, trafficked or living in child-headed households in Africa and India.

It provides loving homes, and all-round holistic care including education, health-care, hope, joy and respect.

The charity is hosting The World Music Village, a new addition to this year’s festival.

With music ranging from skiffle to ska, via India, China and more, it features sets from the likes of Neneh Cherry, gypsy punks The Urban Voodoo Machine and reggae star Natty.

It will also include a People’s Lounge area which will host performances from one-off collectives, spoken word and various other funky projects.

‘It’s going to be really vibrant, hopefully,’ Ellie added. ‘The whole area is going to look amazing – it’s all being decorated now and looks fantastic. It’s an entirely self-contained little area – it’s like a mini festival within a festival.’

Ellie said: ‘The tickets are £2 each or it’s a book of five for a tenner – no bargains I’m afraid, but it’s a great prize and that’s a nice round number isn’t it?

‘We’ll be selling them at our stall in the village and we’ll also be wandering around the rest of the site selling them.’

For more information on the charity and its work go to armsaroundthechild.org