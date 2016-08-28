Victorious Festival: Crowds set to be wowed by illustrious line-up on the final day

AFTER a hugely successful first day of Victorious, tens of thousands of music lovers of set to descend on Southsea Common for the final day of the Festival.

Crowds were wowed by the Manic Street Preachers, Annie Mac and multiple other illustrious stars such as Travis and Wretch 32 on Saturday.

Tonight’s headline act is no other than music icon Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The former Oasis singer has sold out arenas across the world and played at festivals such as Coachella and Benicassim.

He will no doubt produce another whirlwind performance and will likely perform several Oasis songs such as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova - who knows, maybe he’ll bury any bad blood with brother Liam and bring him out on stage.

Other performers on the Common Stage include Echo & The Bunnymen and former Pop Idol winner Will Young.

Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk was the biggest song of 2015 and he’ll close the night on the Castle Stage, with Wolfbrother and Ash playing earlier in the day.

The weather forecast isn’t perfect, but that won’t stop crowds from losing themselves in the music.

Crowd numbers expected to surpass yesterday and organisers believe it will be a sell out.