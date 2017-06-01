Victorious gets global appeal

VICTORIOUS Festival has today announced the line-up of its World Music Village, including Neneh Cherry, and musical stars from across the globe.

The village made its debut at last year’s festival when it became an immediate hit with music-lovers.

Curated once more by the charity Arms Around The Child, it will deliver a multicultural smorgasbord of musical sounds and cultures from around the world including reggae, Latin, Afro-beats, Eastern European rock, jazz, blues, folk, Bollywood dance and UK bhangra.

Award-winning Buffalo Stance hitmaker star Neneh Cherry returns on the Saturday night after her DJ set last year proved a huge hit with the crowds

Elsewhere on the newly revealed bill is afrobeat and urban funk from Matuki, Latin dance vibes from Duke Bossa, amazing folk punk from Sasha Ilyukevich & the Highly Skilled Migrants, steel pan sounds with the Pan Jazz International Ensemble, African beats from Fellowship of The Groove, Emiliyah and the Mighty Z Allstars, the Mikkee Majestic Sound System and many, many more.

The World Music Village also features the ever-popular People’s Lounge – a space dedicated to collaboration, imagination and liberation.

Across the weekend there will be a host of fun hands-on workshops, happenings and of course lashings of amazing world music from Vanchango, Rob Milner, Rich Muscat and The Southsea Groove Collective and many more besides.

They join previously announced mainstage headliners Madness, The Sterophonics and Elbow. Dozens more acts, including the likes of Olly Murs, Rita Ora, Frank Turner, The Charlatans and Slaves, as well as the best of the local music scene will be performing over the bank holiday weekend

The festival takes place on Southsea seafront from August 25 to 27 and includes a camping option for the first time this year.

Early bird tickets are available at £30 for Friday and £37 for Saturday on Sunday. For more details or to buy tickets, go to victoriousfestival.co.uk