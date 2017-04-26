Victorious gets ready for the Original Nuttah

Drum and bass pioneer Shy FX, veteran indie-rockers Turin Brakes and singer-songwriter Benjamin Francis Leftwich are among the latest names to be added to the Victorious Festival bill.

The dance music star will be joined by frequent collaborator Stamina MC for his Sunday set – rightfully known for their riotous party vibes, the duo are guaranteed to deliver an old-school jungle rave.

Riding high on a career revival following last year’s Lost Property album, Turin Brakes boast a crowd-pleasing back catalogue for their Sunday appearance.

Also announced for the festival, which takes place from August 25 to 27, are Will Joseph Cook whose new album Sweet Dreamer is garnering rave reviews, Mancunian rockers Slow Readers Club, Canadian folk musician Dan Caplen and acoustic singer-songwriter Matt Wills.

They join previously-announced headliners Madness, The Stereophonics and Elbow, as well as the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Rita Ora and Olly Murs.

Held on Southsea seafront over the bank holiday weekend, tickets are now £30 for Friday and £37 each for Saturday and Sunday.

This year is the first the festival will take place over three days and also the first time it will have camping.

The festival prides itself on being family-friendly and features a free kids’ arena and bustling markets. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk