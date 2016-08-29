VICTORIOUS REVIEW: Manics produce superb performance

The Manics rocked the Common stage on Saturday evening, leaving thousands impressed by their jaw-dropping performance.

The Welsh band catered for all, playing a mixture of their classic hits and newer material.

They started off with the popular Motorcycle Emptiness and then Your Love Alone Is Not Enough was the next major hit they performed.

Lead vocalist and guitarist James Dean Bradfield reminisced about the previous times The Manics had played in Portsmouth.

If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next was well received and they bowed out with A Design For Life.

Although some didn’t know every tune, those in the crowd still lost themselves in a wonderful live performance that had a lighting set to match.