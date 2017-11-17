WATCH: City solo act Saving Koko releases her debut single

A CITY songstress is embarking on a quest to spread positivity with her debut single.

Kelly Woods from Baffins is celebrating the release of Na Na Na – her first track as solo artist Saving Koko.

Going live on major streaming services earlier this week – including Spotify and Apple Music – the singer hopes the three-minute pop song will inspire her listeners to think positively.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Na Na Na is all about trying your best to turn a negative situation around. When things aren’t going the way you want them to, it’s important to remember there is always a positive in there somewhere.

‘You shouldn’t let yourself become worried – and that’s the message inside this song.’

As a professional singer, Ms Woods has previously supplied vocals for Blur frontman Damon Albarn and renowned producer Brian Eno.

She said: ‘I come from a very musically-involved family. I grew up in the Salvation Army and I went to music college in London, before teaching people to sing.

‘So now, it feels absolutely fantastic to launch my solo career with this song and the video that goes along with it.

‘I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a child and it’s great to now get a bit of a following.’

Available to watch on YouTube, the music video for Na Na Na features locations well-known to residents, including Clarence Pier and Southsea seafront.

One city hotspot, frequented by music fans, is at the heart of what Saving Koko hopes to achieve as an artist.

She said: ‘My absolute dream is to sell out the Wedgewood Rooms. I’ve been to concerts there and the crowds have always been amazing.

‘People in Portsmouth really know how to put on a show.’

While Na Na Na is just the first step on Saving Koko’s path to stardom, fans can expect to see and hear more of her work soon.

She said: ‘I’m planning to release an album and I’m in the process of lining of some shows for the start of the new year. All I can say is stay tuned – there is much more to come.’

To listen to Saving Koko’s debut track, search for Na Na Na on all major streaming services.

Or to learn more, find ‘Saving Koko’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.