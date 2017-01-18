WATCH: Icebreaker festival 2017 - What to expect

The event returns to Portsmouth aiming to be the biggest local music festival the south coast has ever seen.

Icebreaker Festival 2017 promises to be a huge occasion with all the musical action taking place all day on January 28.

With over 100 acts, playing in 12 venues on Albert Road and Elm Grove, Southsea, the event is getting bigger and better every year.

The local music event started in 2015, allowing musicians from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to perform in front of large crowds and gain vital media exposure.

Al’Burrito, Honest Politician, Royal Albert, The Deco, Wine Vaults, The Fat Fox, The Loft, Little Johnny Russells, Edge Of the Wedge and Wedgewood Rooms are just some of the many bands that will be in attendance.

The concept behind the festival is to allow everyone with a ticket access to all venues. Festival goers can watch the acts of their choice with just one wristband.

Tickets are priced at £12 for over 18s and 14-17 year olds will be charged the same rate. Each venue has its own age restrictions, details of which can be found online.

Wristband exchange will take place on January 28 from 12pm. Over 18s exchange will take place at The Kings Pub, Albert Road. Under 18s can collect their wristbands from The Wedgewood Rooms Box Office, Albert Road.

For more information visit: www.icebreakerfestival.com/ or watch this year’s trailer.