WATCH: Portsmouth choir ready to hit new heights in BBC talent show

PORTSMOUTH Gospel Choir are aiming to hit the right note on TV tonight.

The group, based at the University of Portsmouth, will appear on BBC One’s talent contest Pitch Battle.

The weekly entertainment series is showcasing 30 of the country’s best choirs and vocal groups.

They take part each week in different battles such as the ‘Riff Off’ or a ‘Solo Battle’, with the winner being crowned one of the best in the country.

Tonight is the fourth heat of the series and the Portsmouth choir, made up of about 90 members, is aiming to sing to win.

Cathryn Jackson, a singer and the events co-ordinator in the choir, said: ‘When we got the email about appearing on the show, we were shocked.

‘We haven’t done anything like this before.’

The show has been pre-recorded and the choir have been sworn to secrecy about how they got on.

Cathryn said: ‘I still don’t think it has hit us yet, not until it airs on Saturday.’

The winner of the series receives a £50,000 cash prize, something that the gospel choir feel optimistic about claiming for themselves.

The group usually sing Gospel music, but have more contemporary songs such as Roar by Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud planned for the show.

They are supported by almost 2,500 people on Facebook, with many of them sure to be tuning in.

Pitch Battle host Mel Giedroyc will introduce them, while choirmaster Gareth Malone, singer Kelis and world-renowned musician Seal will be judging the competition.

By the end of the show two groups will go head-to-head and the winner will perform with Seal.

He will then return for the grand final and share the stage with the overall winners.

Cathryn added that Seal was ‘really encouraging’ for the group and it was ‘exciting’ to meet him.

She told The News: ‘It’s been a great journey and allowed us to practice and improve our vocals.’

Not only does the show have a superstar judge in Seal, but the musical director of the series is Deke Sharon, who did the same job for the Pitch Perfect movies.

The show will be aired at 7.30pm on BBC One tonight.