Wickham Festival cuts next year’s ticket prices as a ‘thank you’ to fans for enduring the mud

MUSIC fans are being offered the chance to buy tickets for next year’s Wickham Festival at a heavily discounted price as a thank you for putting up with the conditions at this year’s event.

The opening of this year’s festival on Thursday had to be delayed after a deluge of rain turned the car park and main site into a quagmire. Vehicles had to be towed on and off the site by tractor and the start of the live music was put back.

Despite the rocky first day, organisers hailed the weekend as their best yet, with well-received sets by KT Tunstall, The Levellers, Show of Hands, Peatbog Faeries, 10CC and many more.

As a thank you, fans who attended the festival can save £60 on an adult weekend season ticket for August 2-5 next year if they buy before Tuesday August 15 at the reduced rate of £100, down from £160, or £50 for children aged 10-16.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: ‘It’s our way of rewarding those who came this year and put up with the mud on the opening day. Many festivals would have cancelled but we spent more than £30,000 to get the event on.

‘We brought in diggers to clear the mud, tractors to tow vehicles and we covered the site in straw – and it worked. The fields there are remarkably quick to drain and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the festival.

‘We had some fantastic bands and for the first time we introduced a late night comedy stage which was a big success.

‘We brought in Tom Walker, aka internet sensation Jonathan Pie, and that proved so popular we had to put his Q&A on the second stage.

‘We were delighted to see so many people having such a good time. We look forward to welcoming them back next summer.’

Full details can be found at wickhamfestival.co.uk