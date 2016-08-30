Win one of five pairs of tickets for Bestival – plus more names announced for the Isle of Wight-based festival

The clock is ticking and The Future is very nearly here.

With just two weeks until Bestival 2016’s psychedelic adventures begin, the organisers have announced even more musical greats to take festival-goers on wild, harmonic excursions and keep them reaching for the lasers long into the night at the greatest party on the planet this September on the Isle of Wight.

Rob da Bank says: ‘The Future is fast approaching and I’m super-excited about all the new explorers who will be joining us on our journey into the unknown.

‘From dance music legend and big Sunday Best favourite Joe Smooth and sublime selector Jaguar Skills, to hot tips Ashworth, Kid Canaveral and Nimmo there’s a little bit of something for everyone, just the way we like it!’

Super-beat ninja Jaguar Skills will be stepping up to the ones and twos at Robin Hill for a trademark tear up that is destined to take revellers to a new dimension in space and time. There will also be performances from musical polymath Ashworth, old muckers Bugged Out with their Little Bugger, seductive sonic types Cirque Du Soul, classic house legend Joe Smooth, wigged-out wonder Justin Robertson, Scottish alt-poppers Kid Canaveral (pictured), infectious disco divas Nimmo, Chicago don Roy Davis Jr, genre-skirting trio Strong Asian Mothers and vowel-phobic punks SWMRS.

They join already announced acts including The Cure, Major Lazer, Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, Hot Chip, Fatboy Slim, Bastille, Years & Years, Skepta, Katy B and many more this September 8-11.

Bestival

Robin Hill Country Park, The Isle of Wight

September 8-11

bestival.net