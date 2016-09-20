X Factor star Sean is back – and fans will see a definite difference

HE HAD his first brush with fame as one half of the brother/sister act Same Difference when they made it to the final of the 2007 series of The X Factor.

But Sean Smith, 30, is poised to return with a raunchy new image as he releases his debut solo single Turn Me On, complete with a steamy video, this Friday.

With his sister Sarah, Same Difference built a huge following for their brand of bubblegum pop – particularly among younger music fans – on the back of the hit ITV show.

Their debut album Pop sold more than 200,000 copies and was certified gold.

Sean has signed to independent label Energise, which also represents the likes of Hazell Dean, The Three Degrees, Rozalla, and Sinitta.

Sean, from Widley, near Waterlooville, said: ‘I’m so excited to be signed to Energise records as a solo artist – to be spending time in the studio once more is beyond my wildest expectations.

‘I have matured as a performer and so has my singing style and image.

‘My debut solo single Turn Me On is due for release this month, along with a hot video to accompany it which I hope will appeal to a wider audience as well as my fantastically loyal fans who have stayed with me since the Same Difference days.

‘The album is well under way and we are already working on the second single so it’s a busy time but I am thrilled to be standing on my own two feet, with an amazing team around me.’

And he praised the Energise team: ‘They completely understand the direction I’m looking to take which is still to produce high-energy pop records but I can now bring a more edgy and mature sound and look along with it.

Sean and Sarah Smith of Same Difference in 2011

‘I feel so lucky to get another chance at it and I’ll be relishing every moment and enjoying the journey.

Sarah now focuses on the Same Difference Studios, a performing arts school, teaching the stars of tomorrow, but Sean wouldn’t rule out the two of them working as a musical duo together again.

‘The Same Difference studios are very lucrative and Sarah is doing extremely well running them, added Sean. ‘I’m so proud of her and it’s certainly her calling, her way of giving back.

‘However, as we are brother and sister it is always something we can come back to in the future if we both wanted to, we’ll never say never.’

Sarah flies the flag for pop group’s name

SAME Difference officially split at the end of 2014, but the other half of the act, Sarah Smith, has not been idle.

In February this year, she opened SD Studios, a Portsmouth-based performing arts school, which offers classes in several styles of dance, drama and musical theatre, for all ages – from pre-schoolers to exercise classes for adults.

And on October 24, they will be putting on their first show at The Kings Theatre in Southsea, Read All About It. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

For more information about the school go to sd-studios.co.uk