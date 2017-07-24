Youngsters prove their ‘metal’ with rock concert

Have your say

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Biffy Clyro and Oasis, more than 50 music students took to the stage of the Wedgewood Rooms for the performance of their lives.

With the youngest rock band member aged just seven, this was no ordinary gig.

The bands were all members of The Rock Project, a weekly school for seven to 18-year-olds where they learn to play drums, bass and guitar taught by gigging musicians.

Two hundred people packed the legendary Southsea venue, while the rock students played an eclectic mix of music from The Eagles through to Coldplay and even Justin Timberlake.

Sam Fry, who runs The Rock Project Portsmouth, said: ‘This was the first full-scale concert for us and the atmosphere was amazing.

‘The students had been rehearsing for weeks, so they really knew the music well.

‘But it was their confidence on stage that really impressed everyone.

‘They gave it everything and really blew the roof off – I couldn’t be more proud of them.’

Businesses provided prizes for a raffle that raised £228 for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust.

The youngsters rehearse at weekly sessions in Titchfield Community Centre, Fareham and Waterlooville Baptist Church.

The school is split into junior sessions for seven to 11-year-olds and seniors aged 12 to 18.

Four students were recognised for the outstanding progress they have made, Lucas Kaplan and Jay Barnes for the seniors, while Holly Tucker and Alex John took trophies in the junior category.

The bands are together again at Waterlooville Summer Fete on August 20 before sessions start again in September.

For more details call 0800 0407390 or email Portsmouth@therockproject.com.