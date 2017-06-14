In a galaxy far, far away...

EXCITEMENT is growing as Port Solent prepares to host its inaugural Comic Con this weekend.

Television, movie and comic book fans can head to a galaxy far, far away filled with their favourite characters, actors and costumes.

Organisers and staff at the port have been preparing for Saturday’s free event.

Port Solent events manager Lisa Fowler said: ‘Our inaugural Comic Con event promises to be out of this world with it providing a feast of entertainment for all the family.

‘We can’t wait to see the boardwalk filled with iconic characters from film and television interacting with everyone and having fun.’

Confirmed actors attending include Michael Henbury, best known from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Pam Rose, from the original Star Wars film, will also be making an appearance.

Lisa added: ‘We also have a choice of 17 bars and restaurants so there are plenty of places to refuel the squadron.

‘So, come along to fight crime, save the galaxy or sail the seven seas.’

Guests to the event, co-organised by Nerdageddon Events, can also meet and have their picture taken with costumed superheroes, including Iron Man, Batman, Captain America and Deadpool.

They will also be transported to the mean streets of Gotham City and admire the selection of Batmobiles on display, and check out collections of Dalek and Doctor Who memorabilia.

More than 60 professional costumers and cosplayers will be available for photo opportunities.

There will also be the chance to see iconic cars including Bumblebee from Transformers, Lightning Queen from Disney Pixar’s Cars and a New York City police cruiser.

Prizes will be on offer for those with the best amateur costumes.

Last month a Fantasy Comic Con event was held at Portsmouth’s Mountbatten Centre. Saturday’s event takes place from 11am to 5pm. Parking is free.