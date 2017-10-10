It’s back! DarkFest returns

THE days are growing colder, the nights are getting longer and it can all only mean one thing – DarkFest is making its return.

The festival runs from October 26 to November 30, will put the work of writers, artists, musicians and the like from the surrounding area into the spotlight.

Events featured throughout DarkFest include film screenings, ghost walks, book launches and paranormal talks – all of which take on the theme of horror and mystery that made the first DarkFest such a success.

William Sutton, who has helped to organise the festival, says that this year’s events are a big step up from last year.

He said: ‘It is a massive step-up compared to last year, just with the number of people that have already asked to get involved.

‘After the success of last year, a lot of people actually came to us saying that they wanted to organise something for this year’s event, which we were really excited about.’

Cinema events will be taking place across Portsmouth, with Get Out being screened at the Eldon Building, and Rocky Horror Picture Show an No6 Cinema.

Will said: ‘The movie screenings should turn out to be popular, so that will be great for the festival.

‘I love having the overlap between the different groups hosting events – I may be slightly biased but I adore the visual arts stuff, so musical and theatrical performances are things that I think are going to be really good.’

Many of the events will also be free of charge, such as the Snow Witch book launch at Blackwells on October 28.

Some of the ghost walks are free, as is the Dark Arts exhibition preview on Friday, November 3.

Will said: ‘Performers, musicians and artists are all coming together and I think it will be great to see what everyone has to offer.

‘We hope that this year’s DarkFest will help to show a different, creative side to the city.’

For a full list of the events taking place during DarkFest, people can go to facebook.com/portsmouthdarkfest.