Laugh with fear and cry with horror at the Square Tower

CELEBRATE Halloween at Portsmouth’s Square Tower with a horror comedy.

The New Apollo Theatre Company is staging Peter Brammer’s House of Fog which follows the story of Timothy Rackonsfield who brings his fiancée to meet his parents.

Owner Colin Luke said: ‘We like doing horror comedies and local people seem to enjoy them.

‘We are also excited that the author and publishers of the play will be coming to one of the performances.’

The Portsmouth theatre company has been performing at the tower for the last five years around Halloween.

Colin said: ‘The Square Tower is a great venue for us as it is a good size and it is very atmospheric for Halloween.’

The cast of nine have been rehearsing the comedy for the last two weeks.

Colin added: ‘When we first started we had about 60 people coming to our performances and this year we have 220.

‘Each year we gain more and more supporters and our following just keeps growing.’

The company put on performances all year round with the Square Tower proving their favourite venue.

Colin said: ‘Our next production in February is two murder stories that are based on murders that happened in the Portsmouth area. The tower lends itself to this horror genre.’

The New Apollo Theatre Company will be performing House of Fog on Wednesday November 1 and Thursday, November 2, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Limited tickets are still available from £12.50.

Visit ticketsource.co.uk/new-apollo or contact (023) 9273 6288.