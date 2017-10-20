Less than a week until big fireworks display

Have your say

PREPARATIONS are now under way for an annual fireworks display.

Thousands of people are expected to head to HMS Sultan in Gosport for the bonfire and fireworks night.

David Perry from The Breeze will be taking the crowd through the evening up to the main event.

Event organiser Lieutenant Commander Roy Johnson said: ‘The HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night is a special evening to be involved with.

‘It is one of only a few displays which take place during the half-term break and we look forward to welcoming everyone along for the evening.’

The gates will open at 6pm on Thursday, with the bonfire lit at 7.15pm and the main display at 8pm.

Tickets will be available until Wednesday from royalnavy.mod.uk/sultan-fireworks, with tickets also available on the night.