Light up your festive spirits

WITH Christmas lights going up, choirs practising their repertoire and children planning their lists to Santa, the season of goodwill is certainly upon us.

Keen to get on board with the arrival of the Christmas season, Hotwalls Studios in Broad Street, Portsmouth will be holding a tree lighting event this weekend.

On Sunday, November 19, from 4pm to 6pm, the studio will be cooking up a festive concoction of food, drink and music to get people into the spirit of the season.

Music will come courtesy of the Victory Brass Band of the Portsmouth Royal British Legion – which will be performing an array of traditional Christmas music for people to enjoy.

Visitors will also be able to chat to studio artists, and get the chance to purchase unique original works.

A festive pop-up market will also be on display on December 4 from 10.30am to 4pm, giving people the opportunity to buy gifts from artists and makers living in the surrounding area – as well as providing an opportunity to browse the studios.

Food and drink will again be available at the event.

On December 7, 11 and 21, the studio will be hosting a late night opening – running until 7pm.

The canteen and artist’s studios will also be open for business on these dates.

For more information on the upcoming events, go to hotwallsstudios.co.uk.