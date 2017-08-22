MP gets behind initiative to get children invested in reading

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has supported a reverend’s plans to reignite children’s interest in reading in the town.

The Rev Sean Blackman is hoping to share his passion for reading with young people in the town, with a scheme to get them reading more books for enjoyment.

Mr Blackman recently read 100 books in 100 days, and now wants to inspire children to turn reading from a chore into one of their hobbies.

His aim is for children to set reading targets for themselves and to get sponsored by friends and family – with proceeds going towards their school library.

Mr Blackman said: ‘Reading allows children to reduce stress and increase their knowledge.

‘If they are able to find a series of books that they really like, they become invested in the characters, and that is how it transforms from a chore into a hobby.

‘After leaving school the average person reads no more than five books in the rest of their lifetime, so to make it someone’s passion from a young age is really important.’

Ms Dinenage says that she will be supporting this idea, and hopes to expand it further.

She said: ‘Sean can be such an inspiration to these children – he is always so passionate about reading.

‘Being able to read as much as Sean can is a brilliant gift to have.

‘We are going to get the other MPs in the area on board, and hopefully turn this into something that can be done by schools across the county.’