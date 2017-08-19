ParkFest preparation is now under way

Have your say

THE FRIENDS of Leesland Park group is putting the finishing touches to plans for this year’s ParkFest.

Taking place on September 23 from 2pm to 11pm in Leesland Park, Gosport, the event will be aimed at residents, families and friends.

Group secretary Philip Sandall said: ‘The planned programme features a lively mix of live music, with local favourites Mista Messy topping the bill this year.

‘Accompanying the music, the event will have a variety of stalls, children’s entertainment and activities, art workshops including furniture up-cycling and street art, a static display of motorcycles and whatever surprises we can come up with.

‘With hot and cold refreshments, there will be something for everyone and to suit all tastes.’

The organisers are interested to hear from any fundraising teams that would like stall space, or local musicians who are interested in performing on the day.

For more information, people can email Philip at philip.sandall50@gmail.com.