Portsmouth street artist My Dog Sighs’ painting fetches £12,000 at charity auction

ARTWORK painted by a much-loved city artist fetched thousands of pounds at a charity auction.

A painting created in one evening by My Dog Sighs sold for a whopping £12,000 at a charity gala in London. The work was painted and auctioned at a star-studded event at the Roundhouse theatre, in aid of the children’s activity camp initiative the SeriousFun Network.

Now, the cash raised will go towards one of SeriousFun’s member charities, Over the Wall – which is based in Havant.

The cause provides therapeutic recreation for children with life-limiting illnesses.

After his painting garnered thousands at auction, the artist – whose name is Paul Stone – said: ‘It was an honour for me to support Over the Wall. The challenge of painting the entire thing during the evening was an incredible buzz.

‘To know it raised so much makes all the hard work worthwhile.’

The charity evening, which took place on Tuesday, November 7, featured performances and appearances from a host of celebrity guests – including David Gray, Stereophonics, Dame Diana Rigg and Michael Sheen.

More than £90,000 was raised for Over the Wall on the night, through a silent auction.

Among those performing on-stage was X-Factor and The Voice singer Amelia O’Connell – a regular Over the Wall camper as a child.

The vocalist – who was diagnosed with a leaking heart valve at a young age – said: ‘One of the main reasons I ended up singing was because of Over the Wall’s camp talent show – after this I was asked to sing at the SeriousFun gala in New York when I was just 13.

‘It was the gala that gave me confidence to really sing and that all started at camp.

‘Over the Wall changed my life, so it’s a great pleasure for me to give something back.’