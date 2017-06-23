FEATURED: Bar + Block Steakhouse

Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley Way, Fareham, PO15 7PD

Don’t be fooled by the steakhouse name, because the options are numerous at Bar + Block Steakhouse. You could kickstart your day with steak and eggs, or tuck into the weekend Bottomless Brunch. Or you could spend lunch tucking into the Express Menu, which includes a freshly-cooked dish and a drink for under £10 – and served in 10 minutes.

There’s also unlimited prosecco for just £15 with any dish. Sourced from the Pampas in South America, then dry-aged for a minimum of 28 days, Bar + Block’s steaks are the real deal. Look to the Butcher’s Block collection of seasonal specials, served on a solid wooden block with beef dripping and chunky chips - available for a limited time only! And with half-price cocktails from 5-7pm every Monday-Thursday, and Fizz for £15 every Friday, the bar is perfect for after-work drinks and catch-ups with friends.

Young carnivores can also enjoy a dedicated kids’ menu, featuring mini steak + frites and beefburgers and chips.

Bar + Block Steakhouse is open throughout the day, breakfast until late.

01489 663344 | www.barandblock.co.uk

Facebook: barandblock | Twitter: @barandblock | Instagram: barandblock