119 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1LH
Bring your A game to Jags@119, an American restaurant with a mountainous food challenge, designed only for the brave, or the foolish. A 12oz burger, full rack of BBQ ribs, two portions of fries, onion rings, mac’n’cheese balls and slaw is all yours, free of charge... but only if you can eat it all in 45 minutes. Alternatively, take your time to enjoy the wide variety of other food that is on the menu here.
(023) 9287 6088 | www.jags119.com
Facebook: jagsat119
