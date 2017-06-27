58 White Hart Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2JA
A relaxed modern bistro, one of Abarbistro’s biggest strengths is the sizeable wine list, boasting reds, whites and rose from across the world. The restaurant will appeal to those with a more sophisticated pallete, with an attractive menu of goats cheese fritters, squid, lamb’s liver and slow cooked pork belly, all of which can be savoured in a laid-back environment.
02392 811585 | www.abarbistro.co.uk
Facebook: abarbistro | Twitter: @abarbistro | Instagram: abarbistro_camberwines
