Search

Abarbistro

Abarbistro: 58 White Hart Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2JA. Picture: Google Maps

Abarbistro: 58 White Hart Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2JA. Picture: Google Maps

Brewhouse & Kitchen: 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2DD

Brewhouse & Kitchen

Brasserie Fish & Grill: Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Brasserie Fish and Grill

58 White Hart Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2JA

A relaxed modern bistro, one of Abarbistro’s biggest strengths is the sizeable wine list, boasting reds, whites and rose from across the world. The restaurant will appeal to those with a more sophisticated pallete, with an attractive menu of goats cheese fritters, squid, lamb’s liver and slow cooked pork belly, all of which can be savoured in a laid-back environment.

02392 811585 | www.abarbistro.co.uk

Facebook: abarbistro | Twitter: @abarbistro | Instagram: abarbistro_camberwines

Back to the top of the page