Anglesey Hotel

Anglesey Hotel: 24 The Crescent, Alverstoke, Gosport, PO12 2DH

Car Iron Bar & Grill: Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4SH

Cast Iron Bar & Grill

This elegant hotel is in a refined Georgian structure from the 1830s, overlooking the Crescent Gardens. Here, you can enjoy a delicious lunch with ciabatta, sandwiches or risottos, or come along at dinnertime for sea bass fillets, roast lamb and smoked haddock, all at a reasonable price and cooked to a high standard.

02392 582157 | www.angleseyhotel.co.uk

Facebook: theangleseyhotel | Twitter: @angelseyhotel

