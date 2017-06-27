Anglesey Hotel

24 The Crescent, Gosport, PO12 2DH
This elegant hotel is in a refined Georgian structure from the 1830s, overlooking the Crescent Gardens. Here, you can enjoy a delicious lunch with ciabatta, sandwiches or risottos, or come along at dinnertime for sea bass fillets, roast lamb and smoked haddock, all at a reasonable price and cooked to a high standard.
02392 582157 | www.angleseyhotel.co.uk
Facebook: theangleseyhotel | Twitter: @angelseyhotel
