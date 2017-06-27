Search

Brasserie Fish and Grill

Brasserie Fish & Grill: Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Brasserie Fish & Grill: Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

Abarbistro: 58 White Hart Road, Portsmouth, PO1 2JA

Abarbistro

Port Solent, Portsmouth, PO6 4TP

The Brasserie Fish and Grill combines delicious food with a luxurious quayside location, in a venue ideal for families and romantic meals alike. With a variety of lunchtime and evening meals, customers can savour a whole array of seafood, from plaice and bass to salmon and tuna. Chicken, pasta and grilled steak is also available, along with alternatives that are suitable for children.

02392 387559 | www.brasserieportsolent.com

Facebook: brasserieportsolent

Back to the top of the page