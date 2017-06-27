Clifford Brown’s Brasserie

South Square, Knowle Village, Fareham, PO17 5FL
As a modern English brasserie, Clifford Brown’s looks to locally sourced produce and seasonal ingredients to create a delicious, ever-changing menu. Marinated and chargrilled steaks, smoked salmon and slow roasted pork belly take centre stage on the menu, with a stylish atmosphere that sweeps customers off of their feet.
01329 834241 | www.cliffordbrownsbrasserie.co.uk
Facebook: CliffordBrownsBrasserie | Twitter: @cliffordbrowns
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.