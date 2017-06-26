FEATURED: Becketts

11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea PO5 3AT

Offering an exciting and distinctive dining experience

For almost 30 years Becketts has been one of Southsea’s best-loved restaurants. When new owners relaunched it in July 2016 after extensive refurbishment work, they had a vision of attracting a vibrant new crowd whilst retaining their loyal customers. The subsequent new menu is fresh and elegant, with firm favourites such as the Becketts fillet steak still proving to be a best seller.

With a sophisticated finish, the restaurant is luxurious yet cosy, due in large part to the welcoming staff who aim to make every diner’s experience first class. One of Beckett’s standout features is its private dining room. This special space is the perfect place for any celebration.

The restaurant offers locally-sourced daily specials as well as weekly events, including:

• Moules Tuesdays - £25 for Moules Frites for two, plus a bottle of Becketts house wine.

• Prosecco Wednesdays - Only £10 a bottle!

• Live Music Thursdays - Chilled acoustic covers from 7pm.

• Sundays Roasts 12-5pm - Including vegan and vegetarian options, accompanied by live music

(023) 9286 5000 | www.beckettssouthsea.co.uk

Facebook: Becketts Southsea | Twitter: @Beckettsouthsea | Instagram: beckettssouthsea