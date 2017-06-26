FEATURED: Brasserie at The Langstone Hotel

Northney Road, Hayling Island PO11 0NQ

Perfectly placed on the northern shore of Hayling Island, The Langstone Hotel Portsmouth is one of the most revered hotels near Portsmouth. The 2 AA Rosette award-winning brasserie occupies a prominent position overlooking the harbour, an idyllic spot to enjoy al fresco dining out on the terrace.

With a dedication to local produce and freshness, the dining experience has an aura of real sophistication. Be sure to try the restaurant’s famous 12-hour beef, complete with carrot puree and smoked potato croquette.

“Been a while since eating here but so glad we did. The new menu is lovely, the lamb dish being our stand out favourite, as well as the creamy Stilton sauce on the chicken supreme. Awesome. Looked after by Olivia, Lauren and Jade who made the experience welcoming and friendly as well as answering all our queries and questions perfectly. Thanks for a lovely dining experience all around.” | TripAdvisor review, May 2017

(023) 9246 5011 | www.langstonehotel.co.uk

Facebook: TheLangstoneHotel | Twitter: @TheLangstone