FEATURED: Bridgemary Manor Hotel

Brewers Lane, Bridgemary, Gosport, PO13 0JY
This pub, diner and hotel is a family-run business – and a family feeling is exactly what you’ll get when you come here. Welcoming, easy to get to and with a very open layout, this venue is ideal for those who are looking for a quiter evening meal, or are looking for somewhere to stay for the weekend. Home-cooked food is prepared on a daily basis and the menu is light and refreshing – be sure to ask about the delicious soup of the day.
01329 232946 | www.bridgemarymanor.co.uk
Facebook: Manorhotelandbar
