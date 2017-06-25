FEATURED: Jasper’s Restaurant

54 Station Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0EL

Rodney Dawson purchased Jasper’s with his wife, Yvonne, after having spent 40 years in the hotel and catering industry. The unique restaurant - found on Hayling Island - offers creative menus designed with flair and imagination in a relaxed atmosphere. Jasper’s has attracted a strong and loyal following amongst locals and visitors alike, and is recognised for personal service in intimate surroundings. Rodney and Yvonne Dawson always guarantee a warm welcome when you arrive.

On the Summer menu, mains include seared Solent sea bass, poached supreme of corn-fed chicken, confit of barbary duck leg, seared medallions of pork tenderloin, and slow-cooked honeyed beef. You can choose from two courses for £18.95, or three courses for £24.25.

‘‘As an ex restaurateur, to find a gem like Jasper’s is fantastic. The food is superb, the staff friendly, attentive and polite. This is a traditional restaurant, linen everywhere, proper table layout, excellent food from a small but very creative menu. Lovely lounge area for pre-dinner drinks and after coffee and liquers. Pricewise it is excellent value, and quality is beyond reproach. If you have never been, go, but do book in advance. Could not fault it, and highly recommend it. If you enjoy fine dining, this is a must.’’ | Google review, April 2017

‘‘Outstanding ! The food was better than perfect and the service was outstanding.’’ | Google review, March 2017

(023) 9246 3226 | www.jaspers-restaurant.co.uk

Facebook: Jasper’s Restaurant