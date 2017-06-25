FEATURED: Relentless Steak & Lobster House

The Boardwalk, Port Solent, PO6 4TP

Situated in Port Solent, Relentless is a picturesque location for a romantic evening meal. The minimalistic layout of the restaurant is incredibly appealing; the venue is also suited to parties and other large groups, with long rows of tables. Open seven days a week from 10am to 12pm, the freshly-caught seafood is the pride and glory of this restaurant. From the classics including calamari, fish and chips and Scottish mussels, to themore exquisite tastes of tiger prawns, popcorn cockles, King Scottish scallops and local cracked crab, this restaurant is a seafood lover’s paradise. Every Wednesday they offer all day buy-one, get-one-free when buying a starter per person at full menu price. Also, every Sunday they offer a Sunday carvery, with all you can eat meat and vegetables.

(023) 9232 4812 | www.relentlessportsolent.com

Facebook: Relentless Steak & Lobster House

A unique offering at Port Solent

David George met Scott Matthews, owner of Relentless Steak & Lobster House.

What inspired you to open Relentless?

“I opened Relentless after working for a company called Marina Jaks, which was going for a Michelin Star, when I thought an up-market but good value restaurant could work beŒtter.”

Why did you choose Port Solent as your location?

“After five years of being in Southsea, and after thinking of where to move next, Port Solent management team approached us and sold us the idea of going there. It’s such a beautiful and unique location.”

What makes Relentless different?

“Being the only independent restaurant on site of course has its challenges, but believing in the brand is important. Our unique offering is the fact that our lobster and other shellfish are caught by our very own boats.”

What’s your favourite dish on the menu?

“My favourite dish has to be surf and turf, but after moving to Port Solent, we decided to do the ultimate surf; which is a 10-ounce fillet steak and a whole lobster.”