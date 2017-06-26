FEATURED: The Bat & Ball

Hyden Farm Lane, Clanfield, PO8 0UB

The cricket club opposite this pub is Broadhalfpenny Down – known across the world as the cradle of cricket. From the Bat & Ball’s garden, you can watch the matches unfold whilst tucking in to some top-class pub grub, such as the club sandwich, Chalcroft Farm beefburger or the chef’s homemade fish pie. In the kitchen they specialise in fresh local game (seasonal), with chefs cooking traditional English pub favourites alongside some excellent specials and seasonal selections. Try the Friday Fish & Chip Special, served from 12-5pm, for only £6.50. Head chef Andrew Fautley has the freedom to put his stamp on every dish, and that’s why you’ll see his signature on the menu.

“Food is always prompt and well-cooked. The staff in the restaurant and bar are always well-mannered, polite and happy to help. Dog-friendly so we can take our JR in. She’s good at looking cute to get a biscuit off one of the staff . Highly recommend this place, great Sunday roasts too!” | Google review, May 2017

“Just had lunch at this pub. First time we have been. It’s a beautiful pub with a lovely real fire. Staff were very friendly and the food was fantastic. We’ll definitely be back and would highly recommend.” | Facebook review, January 2017

(023) 9263 2692 | www.batandballclanfield.co.uk

Facebook: BatAndBallClanfield | Twitter: @batandball_ | Instagram: batandball_