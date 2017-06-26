FEATURED: The Watermark

36-38 The Boardwalk, Port Solent, PO6 4TP

The Watermark is a mecca for those who love to enjoy outstanding food and drink before donning their dancing shoes. Inside smart furnishings and a neutral palette create a stylish and comfortable atmosphere.Watermark menus represent the kitchen team’s enticing take on home-cooked food. From a delicious slow-cooked shoulder of lamb to a ocean sharer bursting with king prawns, squid, mussels, salmon and cod in a white wine sauce, there’s something for everyone.

If you just want to relax and have a drink, the Watermark offers an extensive range of cocktails, from the classics such as a Cosmopolitan, to the extremely popular Pornstar Martini. So whether it’s a romantic date, dinner with the family, or a drink after work to unwind, the Watermark has it all.

(023) 9237 7422 | www.watermark-bar.com

Facebook: thewatermark | Twitter: @WatermarkSolent | Instagram: watermarkbar

Meet the head chef: Ian Buzzard

David George meets Ian Buzzard, Watermark’s head chef, who’s been cooking great British cuisine at the restaurant in Port Solent since 2011.

What’s your background? “I’m from Birmingham originally. I trained at Birmingham College of Food, Tourism & Creative Studies, where I achieved my NVQ 1, 2 and 3 in Hospitality and Catering. I joined the Royal Navy in 2001 as a chef and served 10 years on a number of diff erent ships. I then decided to leave the navy at the end of 2011 to start a family with my wife, who I married in August 2006.”

What fi rst inspired you to become a chef? “I used to spend a lot of my school summer holidays with my two grandmothers, one of whom used to be a head cook at a school, so we did a lot of cooking together. i think that combined with me loving my food really inspired me to become a chef.”

What makes the food at Watermark special? “We really pride ourselves on making from scratch 99.9% of the food that we serve to our customers, I don’t think there are many other restaurants in the area that can say that.”

What’s your favourite dish on the menu? “Ive got a couple of personal favorites, the Chicken with Ratatouille is very good, as is the Slow-Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Balsamic & Veal Jus.”

What advice would you give to aspiring chefs? “If you have the passion to want to do the job and don’t mind unsociable hours, then go for it. The feeling you get when people enjoy what you have cook.”