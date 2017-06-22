Search

Gin & Olive

Gin & Olive: 17 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SE. Picture: Google Maps

Gin & Olive: 17 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SE. Picture: Google Maps

Montagu's: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley way, Fareham, PO15 7PD

Montagu’s

Meat & Barrel: Southsea Marina, Portsmouth, PO4 9RJ. Picture: Google Maps

Meat & Barrel

17 Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SE

If you would prefer something a little stronger than tea, then Gin & Olive is the place for you. The venue boasts more than 100 different gins, a range of prosecco and cocktails, plus a revamped menu. With two bars and rooms to dine in, there plenty on offer for people coming for a bite to eat, or to kickstart their night out. Close proximity to Kings Theatre makes it great for a post-theatre visit.

(023) 9282 7007 | www.ginandolive.co.uk

Facebook: ginandolive | Twitter: @ginandolive

Back to the top of the page