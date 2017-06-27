Southsea Marina, Portsmouth, PO4 9RJ
Situated on the water’s edge, the Marina Bar Restaurant offers the chance to dine with a beautiful view of the Portsmouth sunset. With home-made sandwiches, light bites and heavier dishes such as burgers and grills, the restaurant has something for everyone to enjoy whilst soaking up the gorgeous summer sunshine.
(023) 9282 9999 | www.marinabarsouthsea.com
Facebook: southseamarinabar
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.