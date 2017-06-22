69 Castle Road, Southsea, PO5 3AY
An English-style restaurant, Monty’s in Southsea infuses popular dishes with a global twist; merely a few steps from the sea, the restaurant works closely with local suppliers to ensure they have the freshest produce available to them. After a recent refurbishment, Monty’s also features locally-made furniture, art, and signage, creating a very welcoming atmosphere.
02392 176256 | www.montyssouthsea.co.uk
Facebook: montyssouthsea | Twitter: @montyssouthsea
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.